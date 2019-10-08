An Eltham church is offering a friendly alternative to Halloween this year.

Natalie Allen, one of the organisers, says members of the Eltham Christian Harvest Center saw a need in the community for a family-friendly alternative to Halloween.

"It will be a family-friendly event with no scary costumes. It is a positive and friendly alternative to Halloween."

This is the second year the light party has run.

"I noticed other communities have done similar events which have had a positive impact on children."

Natalie says she thinks it is important for Eltham to have community events.

"It is a huge passion of our church to build and work with the community and create these events which build relationships and helps to meet the needs of the community."

This year's event is building on the success of last year's event, Natalie says.

"This year's light party is carnival themed. There will be bouncy castles, carnival style games, candy and a fire truck for the kids to look at."

Natalie says she is excited for the event.

"It is going to be a very fun night. I can't wait for the event."

■ The Eltham light event is on October 31 on Stanners Street at the grass area in between the church and Nature's Wonder. The event is a gold coin entry, and goes from 5.30-7pm.