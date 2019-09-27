It wasn't pretty, but the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls bounced back from a four-match losing streak to beat Southland 19-0 in a championship Mitre 10 Cup rugby match in New Plymouth on Thursday night.

Played on a typical Taranaki spring evening at Yarrow Stadium, the Bulls ran in three tries but narrowly missed out on a much-needed bonus point heading into the final two weeks of the competition.

It was also the first time since 2015 where Taranaki held the opposition scoreless – the previous time was against Waikato, winning 41-0.

Southland, from their first win in 27 matches, had plenty of confidence shown in their defence, and denied Taranaki opportunities to score on a squally evening.

The only effort in the first half came from Taranaki flanker Tom Florence, who dropped the ball trying to reach out over the line.

The first half was played between the two 22m lines and kept the game scoreless heading into the break.

It took Taranaki 45 minutes to score the first try, which came from a set piece play on halfway.

Wing Waisake Naholo broke the line and allowed fullback Jayson Potroz to sprint down the sideline.

Potroz's inside pass, allowed midfielder Teihorangi Walden to score. The Stephen Perofeta conversion was missed, but Taranaki was on the board.

Moments after Taranaki was denied in the corner, Perofeta showed awareness to scoop the ball up from the back of a scrappy lineout.

His pass let wing Jackson Ormond through the defence to score untouched.

Given the nature of the match and quality of the defence, that secured the match for the home side.

Southland first five-eighth Marty McKenzie, who played 36 games for Taranaki, failed to kick a penalty with a strong breeze.

Naholo scored with six minutes remaining after quick thinking from replacement halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi at the back of a scrum.

Again, Potroz featured in the lead up with an overhead pass to Naholo in the corner.

Southland showed immense patience with minutes remaining as they probed close to the line but Taranaki's defence held out to deny an opportunity.

Taranaki plays Waikato in a potential Ranfurly Shield challenge next Sunday, while Southland heads north to Auckland in week nine of the competition.

At a glance:

Taranaki 19 (Tries: T. Walden, J. Ormond, W. Naholo, Conversions: S. Perofeta 2),

Southland 0

Half Time: 0-0