Carol Spragg is well known in Stratford, having spent many years teaching youngsters to read and write in her role as a teacher.

Now, she is volunteering her time teaching adults important literacy skills as a volunteer literacy coach with the Rural Youth and Adult Literacy Trust.

She is offering free literacy lessons at Stratford Community House.

Carol says she decided to train and volunteer as a coach as she is passionate about the importance of literacy for people of all ages.

Advertisement

"Working as a teacher I always enjoyed helping children who found reading and writing difficult. I loved sharing their excitement and sense of achievement when they were able to gain those skills, often through extra help given in schools to them.

"It's a fact that literacy, or lack of it, can be an intergenerational issue often, as mums and dads who can't read or write then can't help their children with their homework or help them learn to read and so the cycle continues."

Training as a volunteer coach, Carol says she can now help those mums and dads gain these valuable skills.

"Of course, it's not just mums and dads, many people today struggle with reading or writing, and we can help with that through this programme. Whether people want help with job applications, taking their learner driver test, using a computer, using social media or just improving spelling, reading or writing, I can make a programme tailored to the individual."

Carol says she would love to recruit more volunteer coaches in the area.

"It would be great to have more local people involved. If anyone would like to train as a volunteer literacy coach, or find out more about what it involved, please get in touch with me."

● For more information, contact Carol at the Stratford Community House on 06 765 0913