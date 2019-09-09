A dance down memory lane will raise funds and awareness for Alzheimers and dementia later this month.

This month is world awareness month for Alzheimers and dementia.

Event organiser Maria Cashmore says the dance is one of several events she is organising to raise awareness of the condition during September.

All proceeds from the event will go to Alzheimers Taranaki.

Maria says she thinks people aren't always aware of the debilitating effects of the disease.

"We are aware of other illnesses that affect us but there isn't as much awareness for Alzheimers and dementia."

As well as raising awareness, Maria says she wants to acknowledge families impacted by the illness.

"The purpose of the event is to raise awareness for Alzheimers and dementia and to also honour families who have been, and are, affected by dementia."

Maria says the dance is the perfect chance to dress up in ball gowns, cocktail dresses and suits to enjoy a night of dancing, music and fun.

The evening features live entertainment by Unity Jayne Wara as well as dinner and the dance as well as the chance to win prizes on the night.

"There will also be raffle tickets available to purchase, to also raise funds for Alzheimers Taranaki. The prizes for the raffles have all been sponsored by local businesses."



■ A Dance Down Memory Lane: September 28, 7m-11.30pm at Tairoa Lodge, 3 Puawai St, Hawera. Tickets available from South Taranaki i-SITE Visitor Information Centre or contact Maria Cashmore 027 727 1749.

For online booking and payment details go to www.taranakidance.co.nz.

Early bird tickets are available for $65 until September 23, a discount of $10.