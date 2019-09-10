There is plenty to be found at the Rotokare Scenic Reserve, and in October children are encouraged to find some very specific stuff there.

The Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust is holding a treasure hunt where participants will discover the hidden treasures of the reserve.

Educator Ash Muralidhar says this is one of the events held as part of the holiday programme.

"We have one or two programmes almost every school holiday to get our tamariki out of their houses during the holidays. This October, we have our popular Survival Game and the treasure hunt."

Ash says there is no age limit for the treasure hunt, but it is best suited for children who are 8 or older.

"Participants must be in teams of six members or less with at least one adult."

Ash says the children receive an Adventurer's Kit with a map, magnifying lenses and other tools to venture out into the Rotokare bush.

"They look for native species that they may have never noticed or known about before."

Ash says the treasure hunt has been run before in 2014.

"A treasure hunt was organised once in 2014 but it was a very different format. We're excited to have this new adventure roll out this year.

"The event is being organised this season because springtime is a fantastic time to explore the Rotokare bush."

Ash says events like these give the children a new perspective of the reserve.

"Most children visiting Rotokare come through our education programmes or guided tours, where you have a seasoned guide 'showing' them our taonga. This event is an opportunity to discover and explore Rotokare at their own pace and with their own fun."

Sanctuary manager Simon Collins says the event is a neat way for kids of different ages to learn more about the native environment.

"It is quite special to spend time in Taranaki's only pest-free sanctuary. People learn more about native species here and about what makes this place unique.

"It is really healthy for kids to spend time in nature."

■ The Rotokare Treasure Hunt is being held October 11. Cost $5 per child, each team must have three to five children with one adult. There is no charge for accompanying adults. For more information or to register for the event, contacting Ash Muralidhar on 06 764 8500 or email eduator@rotokare.org.nz