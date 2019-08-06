On Friday night, the Stratford Women's A hockey team took on the New Plymouth Old Boys Women's A team in the finals.

Despite the rain thrown at the teams, both teams played determinedly throughout the match.

The final score was 3-0 to the New Plymouth Old Boys. However, since they played with non-registered players, the Stratford Women's A team won by default.

On Saturday night, the Stratford A Men's hockey team took on the Hāwera team in the Men's Premier Championship final.

Advertisement

It was a very tight game, with both teams playing well.

The Hāwera hockey team scored a goal within the first half, making the score 1-0. This was the final score of the match, showing how even the skillset was for both teams.

Hāwera won the championships 1-0.