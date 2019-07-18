Draft town centre master plans for Opunake, Manaia, Eltham, Patea and Waverley are now on display at the local Library Plus centres and on the council's website.

Consultants from Rationale, Veros and Landlab have worked together to develop the draft documents after hosting workshops, speaking to local members of the community, business people, schools and iwi in the towns.

South Taranaki District Council (STDC) community development manager Claire Symes says the scope for the plans was to look at improvements for the towns' central business areas and linkages to significant areas such as the beach at Opunake.

"The consultants are now returning to see if they are on the right track and will be in the towns at the following times (see below) to check in with the communities," says Claire.

South Taranaki mayor Ross Dunlop says the aim of the master planning exercise is to develop a suite of actions for each town's CBD which can be included in the council's next Long Term Plan in 2021.

"The town centre master plan work is part of the council's vision to make South Taranaki the most liveable District in New Zealand," says Mayor Dunlop.

"We know we can't afford to do everything at once, but by making these master plans we can start looking at ways of budgeting for and realising the communities' needs over time."

■ Comments on the plans can be left at the local LibraryPlus centre, on the council website, emailed to cdunit@stdc.govt.nz or phone 0800 111 323 until August 2 at 4pm.