Candidate information meetings for people considering standing in the local government

and District Health Board elections are being held on Saturday July 20.

The candidate information meeting is in the Stratford District Council Chambers, Miranda Street, Stratford, 12pm until 2pm.

Stratford District Council chief executive Sven Hanne says those who have thought about local politics and having a say in the future of Stratford district, can find out more about standing at a candidate.

"This is an opportunity for people interested in standing in the 2019 elections to learn

more about the nomination and election processes and the roles of councils and elected

members. It's also a chance to have any questions answered."

Sven says anyone who wants to make a difference in our communities is encouraged to stand.

"The mayor and councillors are elected to be community leaders and to represent

the views and interests of all Stratford citizens."

Anyone over 18 can stand for election as long as they are a New Zealand

citizen and on the electoral roll.

"We have an incredible pool of talent in the Stratford district – great New Zealanders

who are already becoming leaders in our communities."

Standing for council is a great way to step up and have a real influence over the key

issues affecting families, friends and communities in our district," Sven says.

Nominations for candidates for the 10 positions available at Stratford District Council

open on 19 July and close on 16 August.

Voting papers will be sent out from 20 September and must be received by the electoral officer by noon on Election Day, 12 October.

■ For further information on standing as a candidate, visit www.stratford.govt.nz, or pick up a Candidate Information booklet from Stratford District Council or Stratford Library.

You can also visit www.vote2019.co.nz or contact the Taranaki electoral officer: Dale Ofsoske on 0800 922822 or via email on dale.ofsoske@electionservices.co.nz