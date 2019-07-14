On Saturday July 13, members of the Stratford Avon short mat club played a morning triples event and an afternoon pairs event.
Malcolm Hosking, Brian Pearce, Bari Oliver, and Kent Ferguson, Irwin Vander Pelt and Keith Zender played a strong game in the triples event.
June Phelan, Rex Dyson, and Alex Jacobsen and Iain Parker played well in the afternoon pairs event.
■ Short club events are held Saturday morning 8.40-12pm and afternoon events are held 12.40-4pm. The first time you play is free, after that, a $3 mat fee applies. Tea and coffee is supplied. For any more information, contact the club president Mike Sherning on 06 765 5502.
