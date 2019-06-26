Young people in Stratford will be able to try ice skating and curling next month.

The Stratford District Youth Council is running their popular On The Bus next month, at the start of the school holidays.

Chairman of the Stratford District Youth Council Connor Giblin says the Youth Council always tries to keep costs down to make events like this as affordable as possible.

"This is to make activities easily available for Stratford young people."

In the past, the Youth Council has hosted trips to bowlarama and roller and ice skating for On The Bus events.

Connor says he is looking forward to this year's ice skating and curling in Hāwera.

"It will be lots of fun, and a great night out. Food is provided and there are prizes up for grabs on the night."

■ On The Bus: Friday, July 5. 5pm - 8.30pm.

Tickets $5. Purchase through Stratford i-SITE. Spaces are limited.

Ages 13 - 24 only. Under 18s require parental consent.