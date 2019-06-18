Whether it be a face, scene or feeling, there are a lot of moments in time.

Just some of those moments will be on display in an exhibition at the Percy Thomson Gallery later this week.

Michelle Rowland and Susie Harrop are the artists featured in the exhibition.

Susie asked Michelle a while ago if they could have an exhibition together as having an exhibition was on Susie's bucket list. She says while their works are quite different, they have some commonalities as well.

"Violet" by Michelle Rowland in pastel.

Michelle works with oils and pastels, painting portraits of animals, native birds and Taranaki scenery, while Susie's work is mainly in acrylics and oils, with a focus on representing the New Zealand culture.

"Our works are different but also the same."

Michelle and Susie know each other through family connections.

"We go on quite a few road trips together. We take photos and some of the art stems from that."

Michelle says she is really excited and nervous for the exhibition.

"There is lots of support from friends and family which I am grateful for."

Michelle says artwork is her hobby and relaxation to unwind.

"Doing art is challenging, rewarding and creative."

■ The Moments exhibition has opens on June 21 at 7pm. The exhibition will run until July 14.