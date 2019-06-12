Water has been shut off for some Stratford residents this afternoon, while a water leak is fixed at the site of the new subdivision off Pembroke Road.

The fire brigade are in attendance, as they were called out to attend to a reported gas leak at the site.

When they arrived there, water was flooding out from a burst pipe, and contractors are now working to fix both the original gas leak and the subsequent water leak.

Water was flowing freely down the road after a pipe was hit.

A fire officer at the scene said he understood the contractors had hit the water pipe while attempting to repar the gas leak.

Stratford District Council communciations manager, Gemma Gibson, says Council has shut off the water on both sides of Pembroke Road from Brecon Road to Hunt Road and Brecon Road to the north side of Cressida Avenue while the leak is being repaired.

She says residents can stay up to date on the latest developments by checking the Council Facebook page.