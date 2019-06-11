Stratford Councillor Peter Dalziel has confirmed he will be standing for council again in this year's Local Government Elections.

Peter is currently in his first term as a Councillor, and says he is currently deciding which ward to stand in this time.

In 2013 he was elected to the urban ward, but as he lives in the rural ward he is considering standing as a rural councillor this time.

Peter says he has learned a lot during his first term as a councillor.

"My first term on council has been a huge learning but enjoyable experience. I have been pleased to be involved in progressing the sub division, the pool, the LTP and Annual Planning processes, the District Plan, roading and footpath improvements, a raft of infrastructure improvements and a range of other decisions that are all part and parcel of the responsibilities of the Council."

Peter says he wants to see further growth in the district.

"While I am very conscious of the impact on rates, I am keen to see continued investment in the town and district to make Stratford an attractive place to live and do business in, including farming which remains the mainstay of our economy."

Candidate nominations are open from July 19 until August 16 at noon.

Election day is October 12.