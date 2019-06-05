The Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust has delivered 700 pink shirts to support the anti-bullying Pink Shirt Day on May 17.

Pink Shirt Day began in Canada in 2007 when two students took a stand against bullying, after a student was bullied for wearing a pink shirt.

Hannah Shepherd, community project officer and Safe communities coordinator says Pink Shirt Day was a great day to be apart of, with many positive zero bullying messages coming through.

Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust visited Tutaki Youth space, Taranaki Diocesan and Stratford High School. Over the two days, 700 pink shirts around the Taranaki Region were delivered for Pink Shirt Day.

The day's events were a collaboration between the Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust and the Stratford District Youth Council. The Trust covered the cost of the shirts and Stratford District Youth Council organised distribution of shirts and school events.