Stratford primary and secondary school teachers have put down their pens in protest this morning, as part of an unprecedented joint strike across the country.

A group of teachers bearing placards have been getting plenty of positive reactions as they protest on the side of SH3, outside the old ITM building on Broadway.

Later today, primary and secondary teachers, parents, students and supporters from around Taranaki will join in a Taranaki strike event in New Plymouth.

PPTA Taranaki Regional Chairperson, Erin MacDonald, says the strike is the largest ever industrial action by New Zealand teachers, covering almost 50,000 members across the two unions.

Advertisement

"We are united in our aspirations. We want every child to leave school with the skills, knowledge and confidence they need to reach their potential," says Erin.

"Teachers do not take strike action lightly. We would rather be with our students in our classrooms. It is hugely disappointing that we have reached this point."

Teachers in Stratford have swapped their pens for placards today.

As cars and trucks drove past the Stratford group this morning, they received toots and cheers in support of their action.

Bill Canton, a van driver from Whanganui, pulled over to talk to the reporter on site, saying he wanted to go on record as supporting the action taken today.

"I really hope the government listens today. Teachers do so much more than just teach spelling and maths, they deal with all sorts of problems and need to be paid more to cover all the stuff they do. My grandkids play sport at their school, and it is the teachers who are out there in the cold and rain every weekend, cheering them on and even driving them to games when parents can't."

Erin says schools it is getting harder to attract people to a teaching career.

"We are dealing with increasing teacher shortages because the salary isn't competitive with other careers, teacher workload is unreasonably high and the attrition rate for newly graduated teachers is extremely high."

At 11am, teachers and their supporters will march through New Plymouth, starting from Puke Ariki Landing.

Erin says the strike action is important to bring attention to the needs of schools and teachers.

"A well-resourced, equitable education system is essential for a healthy society. It is time for the government to act on its principles and makes that happen."