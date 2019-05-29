A former Stratford man, Michael Jamieson, says the sound of the saxophone is magical to hear.

Michael should know. He took up playing the instrument at the age of 14, and now is the saxophone section leader of the Royal NZ Navy Band as well as teaching classical saxophone performance at Auckland University School of Music.

He says it has always been a dream of his to bring a festival of classical saxophone music to Taranaki, and he is delighted that dream will now be realised.

Michael is the Secretary of the NZ Saxophone Society, which is bringing a Classical Saxophone Festival to the region this weekend.

The event features international musicians as well as some of the best in New Zealand.

Joining Michael and Wellington based saxophone tutor Simon Brew are Anja Nedremo from the Danish Royal Academy of Music and Dr Michael Duke from the Sydney Conservatorium.

Michael says concert-goers will enjoy a range of music from Grieg and Escaich to Piazzolla and Lago as well as many other composers.

■ 2019 NZ Classical Saxophone School and Festival live in concert: Saturday, June 1. 7pm, St Andrew's Church, 72 Liardet Street, New Plymouth. $20 entry. Featuring international guest musicians.

■ Public workshop: Puritawa Estate, 277 Wortley Road, Lepperton. Sunday, June 2. Admittance free.

■ Lunchtime concert: Puke Ariki. Monday, June 3 at noon. Free.