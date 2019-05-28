On Saturday, Le Dejeuner Catering Stratford Broadway hockey team come up against their own club team, CMK Stratford Avon Men's hockey team.

Broadway struggled to get composure in the first quarter with Avon putting up a good fight.

Broadway came home with the win. The final score was 7-0.

Joel Campbell was awarded Player of the day.

Brian Darth Funeral Services Stratford A Men travelled to New Plymouth to take on New Plymouth Boys' High School first six.

Boys' High were determined to gain the Challenge Cup back and put in everything they had.

Stratford scored three tidy goals through some great passing. Boys' High came back in the last quarter and played determinedly. Final score 3-2 to Stratford.

■ There are no games this week due to it being Queen's Birthday weekend.