Colours of the rainbow were flying at Hāwera High School last month.

The school held its annual cross country in May. This year, there was a colour run to encourage more students to participate.

Hāwera High School 2019 Taranaki Secondary Schools Sports Association (TSSSA) Youth Forum group and Meredith Batchelor, Head of Department of PE at the school, organised the colour run.

The idea came from the feedback from those who didn't participate last year. Meredith says all students who did not participate were surveyed.

"With most of the feedback suggesting a colour run, the school decided to incorporate one in this year's cross country." Funding came from Kiwi Sport Funding.

Meredith says the students who participated in the colour run had a great time and did multiple laps of the colour run course.

"We expect that next year we will see an increase in numbers as the students talk about how fun this event was and see the drone footage captured."