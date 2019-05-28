A new golf course in Inglewood is the first of its kind in New Zealand.

An 18-hole disc golf course has been added to Inglewood Golf Club and will be formally opened this weekend.

The course was added after an approach from Zac Sole, a keen disc golfer from New Plymouth.

He sent an email to golf clubs all over Taranaki, asking they consider adding a disc golf course to their grounds.

Advertisement

He says all other disc golf courses in New Zealand are in public spaces.

"Public courses provide great areas for free to play access. However, the game is frequently interrupted as it is necessary to give way to wanderers, picnics, dogs and dog walkers."

Zac is pleased a golf club close to him has taken up his suggestion, and says the new course will offer a great challenge for players.

"My friends and I played a lot at the Merrilands domain nine-hole course, which is a great fun course. However, I wanted something of a higher standard and greater difficulty."

Zac says a disc golf course has a few key differences.

"Disc golf holes are finished by throwing a putter disc into a purpose-built metal catcher basket, rather than putting a ball into a hole in the ground."

As well as being an enthusiastic disc golfer, Zac is now the disc golf representative on the Inglewood golf club committee.

Zac says the disc golf club has been signing up members since February 16, and many players have signed up for the tournament on the formal opening day.

"The New Zealand disc golf community is all buzzing about the news of this course. It is a huge development for the sport in New Zealand."

The disc golf course has been designed to flow in parallel with the ball golf course. Baskets have been placed on fringe areas, such as in tree clusters or on a hill side to add a degree of technicality to the holes.

"The disc golf course has 18 holes, the par total is 66, and combined hole distance total is 2860m."

Zac says the club expects to host competitions on the course soon. He says he is appreciative of the "forward thinking, highly receptive, and fast-acting nature," of the Inglewood golf club committee, as well as the club members.

"I think it's a bold step in a wise direction. Golf grounds are beautiful areas that require much time, money and effort to maintain and manicure. For that reason, it makes great sense to make them suitable to cater to a broader membership.

Zac says disc golf attracts a younger demographic to the club.

"This means additional membership fees for the club, and more fit, strong hands to help out with volunteer tasks around the course. Overall it can only result in a stronger, more prosperous club."

The club is celebrating by holding their first tournament which will consist of three rounds of 18 holes on Saturday June 1 and Sunday June 2.

The formal opening of the disc golf course is taking place June 1 at 12.30pm.

■ For people interested in competing, visit the Inglewood Disc Golf Club Opening Competition event page on Facebook. For those interested in joining the Inglewood Disc Golf Club, visit their Facebook page or their website: inglewoodgolf.co.nz/disc-golf/