Central Tyres McDonald & Co division one Stratford Eltham rugby team hosted Tukapa on Saturday.

The first 40 minutes had great play, with Streltham playing determinedly with strong defence.

Tukapa took the lead at half time with a 7-0 score.

During the second half Streltham continued to be very strong on defence. This paid off with Streltham dominating Tukapa. The team ran in two quick tries around the 50 minute mark, making the score 14-7. Tukapa kicked a penalty at 60 minutes, bringing the score to 14-10.

Streltham won the match with the final score 26-10.

Try scorers of the match from Streltham were Scott Howatson, Gary Old, Bailey Bocock and Mason Laing

Conversions were made by Bailey Bocock.