Monday May 13 results:

Monday was a very busy night for the Eltham Smallbore rifle club, with several new members giving the sport a go.

Group Cards:

Mattia Buhler: 100, 99

Stephen Vince: 97, 96.

Bradley Bullot: 97, 99 and 99

John McGill: 97

Crystal Gryschuk: 98,96

John McLeod: 98, 99

Richard Armond: 100

Full cards:

John McGill :76.0, 72.0

Garry Rowlands: 99.9, 96.4, 97.5/99.6

Clare Bramley 98.4, 99.4/97.5, 96.3

Bob Bramley: 98.

Paul Tidswell: 96.4, 98.4/98.4, 97.4

Alan Drake: 95.4, 97.6.

Henry Armond: 97.3, 93.3

Richard Armond: 92.2

Brian Hicks: 95.3, 96.3

Alex Sadovnikova: 90.2, 90.1/97.0

Michelle Hofmans: 92.0

Craig McGill: 88.1, 90.1

Murray Chinery: 88.1

Matt Vaughan: 86.0.

Friday May 17 results:

Friday night was full of fantastic shooting. Top score of the night went to visitor and former member Jono Phillipps with 100.8. New shooter, Bradley Lawson shot three 100 group cards.

Group cards:

Bradley Lawson: 100, 100, 100

John McGill: 99

Keely Burnell; 100, 100

Full cards:

Jono Phillipps: 100.8, 98.4

Helen Freiman: 100.6

Garry Rowlands: 100.8, 98.6

Paul Tidswell: 100.4, 99.5

Bradley Lawson: 93.2

Bjorn Fowler: 85.0, 90.1, 95.5, 96.2

Bob Bramley: 95.4

Craig McGill: 95.1, 95.2, 92.1

Murray Chinery: 94.3, 95.0

Alex Sadovnikova: 92.2

Michelle Hofmans: 88.0

John McGill: 78.0, 85.1

The Eltham Smallbore rifle club congratulates the Taranaki team which travelled to Masterton last weekend for the North Island competition, Teams of Ten. Taranaki came third overall. Eltham was represented by Paul Tidswell, Garry Rowlands, Clare Bramley and Bob Bramley.

■ Eltham Smallbore rifle club meetings are on Mondays and Fridays 7pm, Pinny Drive, Eltham. Equipment, instruction and supervision provided. Minimum age for shooting is 10 years.