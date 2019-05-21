On Saturday, the McDonald Stratford Men's division one team played against KP Joinery Waitara. The Stratford Men's division one team won their match, beating KP Joinery Waitara 7-1.

The result will give them a boost in confidence as they continue to battle for a spot at the top of the table.

In division two, the McDonald Stratford men played Town and Country Foods Waitara. After a hard-fought match, Waitara won the game with a final score of 3-2.

Tungsten legal Stratford Women took on the Inglewood Women's Team. Both teams played with determination. Inglewood won the match 6-0.

In the youth grades, Aitken's Transport Stratford U18 played against FDMC Lasallians. The Aitken Transport Stratford U18 team won their game, 3-1. In the U15 division, Stratford played against the Sacred Heart Girls' College team. The Sacred Heart team won the match, 7-0.

■ Games this week:

Saturday May 25: McDonald Stratford Men's division one vs NP Rangers Odd-bodz at 12:45pm Swansea Park, Stratford

McDonald's Stratford and Men's Div2 vs Pipeline Peringa at 2:45pm Swansea Park, Stratford.

Sunday May 26: Tungsten Legal Stratford Women's vs Eltham Ladies, 10:30am at Swansea Park, Stratford.