On Friday night, CMK Stratford Women's A team took on Hāwera Women's A team. Stratford started well, making some good connections to gain a penalty corner.

Hāwera challenged the teams defence with their sharp stick skills and passing, scoring field and penalty corner goals.

The final score was 3-1 to Hāwera. Player of the match went to Malissa Alexander for her great direction in defence.

On Saturday, Le Dejeuner Catering Stratford Broadway come up against Te Kiri Rovers. It took some time for Broadway to settle down and play some good hockey.

Advertisement

Broadway won the match with a score of 3-0. Player of the Day went to Leon Howells.

The Matthew & Co Real Estate Stratford B Women played the next game against Hāwera B Women.

The team played a good defensive game resulting in a 1-0 win. Player of the day went to Stella Barker.

CMK Stratford Avon Men's team played Masters Men. This game was always going to be a challenge for Avon as this team has just dropped down from the Premier division. Masters Men won the match with a score of 7-0.

Brian Darth Funeral Services Stratford A Men travelled to New Plymouth to take on Northern Raptors.

Northern were just as determined as Stratford, and each team put up a good fight. Stratford ended up taking out the 2-0 win after a hard fought battle.

■ Games this week:

In Stratford on Saturday: A Women vs NPOB A at 12.00pm, Avon vs Broadway at 3pm, B Women vs Northern Wildcats at 4.30pm.

In New Plymouth on Saturday: A Men vs NPBHS 1st XI at 1.45pm.