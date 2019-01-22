When Barbara Cook was asked if she was interested in becoming a volunteer at the Taranaki Pioneer Village, she remembers being told "it's hard to get volunteers".

That was 19 years ago, and Barbara says at the time she took it as a challenge.

"I said I can get some, and I did. Seven of us from the Pukengahu area all got involved."

One of the people who Barbara encouraged to get involved was her sister, Bev Chittenden, and the two sisters still give lots of their time to the village today.

Advertisement

"It gives a lot of satisfaction, and it's interesting. Talking to the visitors, especially those from overseas is always interesting, and you learn a lot about the history as you go as well," says Barbara.

Bev says she and Barbara, along with other volunteers, have got involved in all sorts of aspects of the village over the years, from decorating and furnishing the houses which have been moved onto the land, to making items for display in the shops and businesses.

With nearly 40 years of volunteering between them, the sisters say they both still enjoy volunteering at the village and have no plans to stop.

Fellow volunteer John Fahey is a relative newcomer, having first got involved with the village four years ago when he did some woodturning displays at the village.

Since then he has added his name to the roster of volunteers who drive the ever popular Pioneer Express train around the village.

"It's the people you meet, both the other volunteers and the visitors, who make it so enjoyable," he says. He has no regrets.

Lisa Grigg, event co-ordinator at the Pioneer Village, says it is volunteers like Bev, Barbara and John who make the place so special to visit.

"All the events we do here are only as successful as they are, thanks to the many hours given by our team of dedicated volunteers who give their time so willingly."

Lisa herself also volunteers at the village, on top of her part-time role organising events there, and says she finds it very rewarding.

"With the village, every day is different, and you are always learning something new, be it about the history of a building, or learning a new skill needed to do something at the village."

She says they would love to hear from more people interested in getting involved and encourages people to give them a call to find out more. Barbara says she would love to see some "new blood" volunteering.

"We called ourselves the Friends of the Village when we started, and I would love to see it going back to that, where we met up once a week, had lunch together or coffee and got on with what needed doing."

Having new people get involved would bring new ideas as well, says Bev.

"Everyone has different skills, different ways of looking at things, and we need some fresh faces and ideas to help us keep this village at its best."

Bev, Barbara and John all agree volunteering at the village is more pleasure than work.

"While of course there are things which have to be done, it's always more fun than a chore," says Bev. She encourages people to give it a go.

"It's not so much an old dusty place but more of a living museum which needs to be treasured and looked after."