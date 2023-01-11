The Stratford man will appear in the Hāwera District Court on Thursday.

Taranaki police have arrested a man in relation to a May hit-and-run in Stratford.

A pedestrian was critically injured in an incident on Broadway in Stratford on May 26.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene, and police have been undertaking inquiries since then to identify and locate the driver.

A 38-year-old Stratford man was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with careless driving causing injury and failing to stop and check for injury.

He is scheduled to appear in the Hāwera District Court on Friday, January 13.

Police would like to thank everyone who got in touch with information to assist their investigation.