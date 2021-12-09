Applications open for Stratford District Youth Council

Applications are open for the Stratford District Youth Council. Photo/ Supplied

Applications are open for the Stratford District Youth Council.

The Stratford District Youth Council (SDYC) is recruiting youth councillors for 2022 and is looking for people who want to join a team of youth invested in making a difference and hosting local events.

Applications are open now for 2022/2023 and close 12pm Monday, January 31, 2022.

SDYC co-chair Alena Hojdelewicz says being a part of SDYC is an amazing opportunity to get involved in interesting projects, gain valuable experience, and have your voice heard. Plus, you'll have some fun along the way.

"Youth councillors are able to provide a youth perspective on the district's annual plans and community strategies, and the experience can lead onto opportunities such as Youth Parliament and Model UN."

Youth councillors attend two meetings each month, a formal meeting and a projects meeting. Past events delivered by SDYC include On The Bus trips, Colour In The Park and A Scary Night.

If you are aged 12 to 24 and live, work or go to school in Stratford then you are eligible. Applying is easier than ever – jump online and fill out the short form at stratford.govt.nz

■ For more information contact Vanessa at Stratford District Council by email vfischer@stratford.govt.nz or phone 06 765 6099.