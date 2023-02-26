Lani Reid and Danniella Hancy-Lemon will be on the court this season thanks to ANZ.

The ANZ Bank is helping Stratford’s young netballers get onto the court and off the sidelines.

The ANZ is providing $100,000 in netball fee subsidies to ensure Kiwi kids can play. The Australian-owned bank has supported netball, from grassroots teams in the community to the elite players in the ANZ Premiership and the Silver Ferns, for 14 years.

Antonia Watson, ANZ Bank New Zealand chief executive, says more and more families are under financial pressure and registration fees are one of the first barriers to playing sport.

“Sport is such an important part of a child’s wellbeing and we don’t want families who might be doing it tough to miss out. Nothing brings Kiwi families together like weekend sport and, particularly at times of stress, it’s a great way to strengthen community spirit. We hope this support helps remove that financial barrier and allows everyone to continue to enjoy netball this season.”

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie says the ANZ initiative will make a huge difference in the community.

“Families who might have had to sacrifice the game can reconsider entering their child thanks to ANZ. Future Silver Ferns and ANZ Premiership players will get their start at grassroots games across the country this season. ANZ’s support will mean every kid will have the chance to follow their dreams into the game.”

Teams can apply for financial support from ANZcourtside.co.nz until March 24, 2023.

Applications are also open for the ANZ Future Captains experience. This experience gives two young netball fans the chance to lead the stars of the ANZ Premiership onto the court at each official match, interact with the players, and experience the action from prime courtside seats.

This unique opportunity to connect with Aotearoa’s top netball players is back after being benched due to Covid-19 in 2022.

Applications are open at ANZcourtside.co.nz.