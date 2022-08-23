Scott Samuel with Kane Williamson. Photo/ Supplied

Stratford's younger cricket players will stay in the game this season thanks to ANZ Cricket Grants.

The grants will subsidise Kiwi kids' club cricket fees. ANZ is making $50,000 available to families who would benefit from the support, and successful applicants will receive up to $80 towards their fees.

This will be provided in the form of a voucher to redeem when registering with New Zealand Cricket.

ANZ has been a sponsor of New Zealand Cricket for almost 23 years, injecting more than $1.6 million into community cricket during that time.

This financial help could be the difference between some kids playing cricket this summer, or not.

ANZ Bank New Zealand CEO Antonia Watson says paying fees is one of the first barriers families face when deciding if they can register their child to play.

"Sport is such an important part of a child's wellbeing, both mentally and physically. The increased cost of living can put families in a tough position when it comes to managing the household budget. We hope this will help ease some of that pressure and keep more kids playing cricket."

New Zealand Cricket GM of Community Cricket Kent Stead says the initiative from ANZ is extremely helpful, and he hopes families who might have thought it not possible for their children to play this season will reconsider.

"This is a generous gesture from ANZ and their support will ensure hundreds of kids won't miss out on the benefits that team sport brings. After a long hard winter, getting out and enjoying cricket is just what is needed."

Families who may have dismissed the idea of their kids playing this summer are invited to apply at www.anzcricketworld.co.nz between August 15–September 23. A maximum of two children per family can benefit from the subsidy.

Applications for the ANZ Coin Toss experience, which gives one lucky cricket fan the opportunity to join the captains for the pre-match toss, four tickets to the game and a photo to remember it all, open on August 25.