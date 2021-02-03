Annual Taranaki men's Open Fours bowls tournament successful

James Connell from Okato Bowling Club.

Despite the wet weather that plagued the opening four days of the 116th Taranaki men's Open fours, organisers are still delighted with how the event went overall.

Bowls Taranaki president Ian Andrews says the feedback from 656 players across 164 teams was positive.

Greg Oldridge from Johnston Park Bowling Club in Fielding.

"We received lots of positive indicators from teams regarding their likely return next year. The response from other clubs and centres around the North Island this year was significant and a tick of approval for the format of the week-long tournament."

Tauranga's Dan Dickison put on a great display in the final to defeat a Victoria (Wellington) side headed by Raymond Martin 28-16. Dan's side included Lance Tasker, John O'Shea and Steve Hughes.

George Stakacs from Seatoun Bowling Club in Wellington.

Raymond had led the final 16-9, before Dan put on a master class to win.

The best performed Taranaki side was Mark Anderson, of the Tower club in Hawera. Anderson's side included his brothers, Brendan and Grant, plus Mark Kuklinski. They collected the Inupak Trophy for their efforts.

Aidan Takarua from Point Chevalier Bowling Club in Auckland.

The Inglewood club performed well, with two and a half teams winning the necessary six games from eight to qualify. Unfortunately, neither of the two Stratford-Avon quartets, despite some good wins, managed to achieve the same feat.

The Stratford-Avon green was used for the first day and a half of the competition and drew high praise before it was flooded. Organisers then elected to play the Wednesday, January 20, and Thursday, January 21, rounds, originally scheduled for Stratford, in New Plymouth.

"We know that decision upset some, but with the road works at Tariki, the delays caused by transferring a section in inclement weather could have delayed the event. This occurred on January 19, where some morning games still had five ends remaining, and because of the transfer, the afternoon matches didn't start until 3pm."