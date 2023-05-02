The 2021 Lysaght Watt Trust Art Award 3D category prize and Supreme Winner: 'Folded Weaving' by Jeanette Verster.

The 2021 Lysaght Watt Trust Art Award 3D category prize and Supreme Winner: 'Folded Weaving' by Jeanette Verster.

The annual Lysaght Watt Trust Art Awards has drawn in entries both locally and nationally.

The awards, now in their eighth year, run from May 8 to June 17. Lysaght Gallery curator Libby Hogg says there has been a good response to the awards.

“We’ve had a fantastic number of entries, with artists from not only the main cities, but a good sprinkling from smaller towns and a good number of significant local artists, too.”

The inaugural Lysaght Watt Trust Art Award was held in 2013 at the Lysaght Watt Gallery in Hāwera, South Taranaki.

Judging this year’s artworks is Susanna Shadbolt, who is the chief executive for Palmerston North’s Te Manawa Museum.

The people’s choice is picked on the last day of the exhibition and visitors to the gallery will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite piece.

Prizes:

Supreme Overall Winner: $3000

2D: $500

3D: $500

Highly Commended: $250 each

Best Local Artist: $250

People’s Choice: $250

The Details:

What: Lysaght Watt Trust Art Awards

When: Awards ceremony begins on Saturday, May 6 at 6pm. Art on display from May 8 to June 17

Where: Lysaght Watt Gallery, 4-6 Union Street, Hāwera