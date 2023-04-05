Tickets for 'An Evening Without Kate Bush' have been released early as part of the Right Royal Cabaret Festival from June 22-25. Photo / Supplied

Whether you have been a fan of Kate Bush for decades or recently joined the Stranger Things phenomenon, now is the chance to celebrate the musician’s music.

Performer Sarah-Louise Young is premiering her show, “An Evening Without Kate Bush”, in New Zealand at the Inglewood Town Hall as part of the Right Royal Cabaret Festival by TAFT.

Direct from the UK, Sarah-Louise Young is bringing her performance to Australasian audiences with performances in the Adelaide Cabaret Festival and Tasmania’s Festival of Voices.

This tour will mark her first-ever trip to New Zealand. Sarah-Louise says she is excited to share the performance with audiences in New Zealand.

“This is my first ever visit to the country and I hope to be able to enjoy some time after Right Royal Cabaret Festival, to see some stunning places myself. Obviously, Taranaki with its mountain in June will be a highlight.”

Over a career spanning five decades, Kate Bush has always attracted loyal and devoted followers. An Evening Without Kate Bush explores their stories through her music, celebrating one of the most influential voices in British pop culture.

Featuring classic hits like Running Up That Hill, Cloudbusting and The Man With The Child in His Eyes, the show also throws some unexpected B-sides and Bootlegs alongside unique takes on songs like This Woman’s Work and Babooshka.

Taranaki Arts Festival Trust artistic director Megan Brown says the show is a great opportunity for regional audiences to experience a show that has come from the world-renowned festivals of Edinburgh and Adelaide – and then to Taranaki.

“The arts are for everyone, and we’re committed to bringing high-quality experiences across the region, so this is pretty awesome for Inglewood and in such a beautiful building that is the Inglewood Town Hall.”

Tickets for An Evening Without Kate Bush have been released early as part of the Right Royal Cabaret Festival from June 22-25. Tickets are available at www.ticketek.com.