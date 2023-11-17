Pembroke School pupils created artwork for the gala day's arts and crafts competition. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The sun wasn’t nearly as bright as the smiles of all the Pembroke School pupils who attended the school’s first gala day.

The event, which took place on Saturday, November 11, raised $8000. Principal Wendy Single says the nice weather added to the day’s success.

“The sun came out and added that final touch to a good first gala for Pembroke School. Our school is all about embracing our rural school heritage and creating a place for our community to come together. The gala day did just that.”

The funds raised will go towards learning resources, she says.

“Local businesses supported us. A huge thank you from us all for people supporting our school and ensuring that we can continue to provide a quality learning environment for our students through the funds we have raised.”

The morning started with the school’s annual calf and lamb event. Leah Pease (6) and her calf Stacey won the Armstrong Cup for overall junior calf, first in junior rearing and second in junior leading.

Leah Pease (6) and her calf Stacey won the Armstrong Cup for overall junior calf. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“I’m so happy I won. It feels good.”

Leah says she enjoys spending time with Stacey.

“I wash and brush her, feed her, walk her on a lead and give her lots of cuddles.”

The pupils also made artwork on the day. Wendy says the pupils created three art projects at home and three at school. Each classroom produced different arts and crafts to be judged for the gala day.

“This is something we do every year for our school’s pet day. We decided to incorporate it with our gala this year. The judges had a hard time picking the winners because all of the work was fantastic.”

She says each pupil played a part in the day’s success, with the senior pupils organising gala day games. Games included hooking toy ducks for a prize, knocking over cans and running Central Taranaki’s Young Farmers’ Dunk the Clown activity.

To dunk the clown, or in this case fellow pupils or staff members, children could use one of their activity tickets to have three goes at hitting a target to trigger the “dunk”.

The games weren’t the only highlight, Wendy says, with plenty of carnival-themed food like candyfloss and lollies and extra activities like bouncy castles, hair braiding and temporary tattoos.

“Our school community really came together and worked hard to ensure that the day was a success, the smiles on people’s faces and the wonderful atmosphere were a great reward for the effort. We have had so much positive feedback it has been heartening to know that everyone enjoyed themselves.”

She says the gala will become an annual event on the school’s calendar.

“We all enjoyed it and are already planning for next year’s gala.”















