Justin Jade Morgan and Andrew Black with works from Wharehokasmith Norine Ford and Che Rogers. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Justin Jade Morgan and Andrew Black with works from Wharehokasmith Norine Ford and Che Rogers. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A new exhibition has arrived at its first destination.

Aboard: What’s in the suitcase? opened at Stratford’s Percy Thomson Gallery on August 25. Curated by Justin Jade Morgan and Andrew Black, the travelling exhibition is 15 years in the making.

Justin says he, his wife Katrina, and Andrew had the idea when they were based in Wellington.

“Me, my wife Katrina and Andrew worked in a space together at that time. We talked about the idea again recently and decided we’d do it.”

The exhibition features 35 suitcases, with the suitcases supporting and carrying the artwork, says Andrew.

“Some of the artists have based their artwork inside the suitcase, outside of it or deconstructed the suitcase to show their creativity. We have work from established and new artists and Toi Māori artists. There is a large variety of works.”

On the Street by Rhonda Bunyan. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Justin and Andrew both work at New Plymouth’s Puke Ariki. Justin says Percy Thomson was the perfect starting point for the exhibition.

“We worked with gallery director Laura Campbell when she was based at Puke Ariki. Through that connection we have a good relationship with the gallery. Percy Thomson Gallery has a passion for providing a space for Taranaki artists. The exhibition is a great snapshot of the talent we have in the region.”

Once the exhibition completes its stop in the Percy Thomson Gallery, the exhibition will travel to other destinations yet to be confirmed. The idea is for more suitcases to be added as it travels to different galleries, says Andrew.

“Hence the idea of the travelling suitcases, it’s a way we can pack it up and take it away for its next stop. This travelling exhibition is a chance for artists to showcase their creativity.”

Sean Duffell deconstructed the suitcase for his artwork, Currently Overseas. Photo / Alyssa Smith

He says the exhibition is supported.

“We’re amazed at how well it’s come together which is thanks to all the support we’ve had. The Percy Thomson Trust was willing to support a travelling show and we’ve had support from the Stratford Creative Communities Scheme as well.”

The Details:

What: Aboard: What’s in the suitcase?

When: Exhibition closes Sunday, September 17 3pm.

Where: Percy Thomson Gallery, Prospero Place