The Ako Wai Charitable Trust Taranaki Incorporated board provides free swim lessons for tamariki through the Flyers Swim School. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

A Stratford charitable trust offering free swimming lessons for tamariki is extending to South Taranaki.

The Ako Wai programme, started in 2019 by Aimee Woodhead and Lizette Bretherton, offers free swim lessons for eligible primary school-aged children in the Stratford district.

The programme was initially sponsored by Lizette (McDonald Real Estate) and Aimee (Flyers Swim School) with 20 children participating in the first year.

Aimee says she and Lizette discussed the importance of swimming and how it is a valuable life skill to have.

"Swimming is an important skill to have and it's important every child knows how to swim so they can keep safe in the water."

She says it was important to trial the project on a smaller scale at the start.

"We decided to use the Flyers Swim School as a pilot to fine-tune the programme before we extended it further into Taranaki."

The programme now has charitable trust status and is called Ako Wai Charitable Trust Taranaki Incorporated. A board has also been established to help facilitate the programme.

Board member Clare Johnston says the programme is only successful due to generous support from businesses and individuals.

"We are thankful to the Flyers Swim School for offering these lessons at a largely subsidised price, We've also had help from a lot of sponsors, in particular, Contact Energy, CMK Accountants, and Lizette Bretherton - McDonald Real Estate who have supported this since began."

Referrals are made by local primary school teachers.

"They often know of families who are experiencing hardship with tamariki who would benefit from the programme."

Whānau with a Community Services Card can also apply for the programme directly, she says.

Since the programme began 150 pupils have learnt to swim through it, says Aimee.

The trust has received funding through the Sport Taranaki Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa fund which will help to further the project's reach, says Clare.

"We will talk to South Taranaki swim schools to see if any are interested in getting involved and we will contact South Taranaki schools to explain the process nominating pupils."

Swimming is an important life skill, says Clare, and the board is pleased to bring the project to South Taranaki.

"We're really excited about extending this to South Taranaki."