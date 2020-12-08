Air Training Corps Unit enjoys weekend at Stratford A&P Show

The Number 48 Squadron District of Stratford ATC and Number 8 Squadron District of New Plymouth were at the show.

A youth organisation with a military flavour spent the weekend at the Stratford A&P Show.

The Number 48 Squadron District of Stratford Air Training Corps (ATC) and the Number 8 Squadron District of New Plymouth helped out at the show.

Number 48 Squadron unit commander Sharon Clarke says the cadets made sure rubbish was being disposed of correctly.

"They were stationed at the sets of bins making sure the rubbish was put in the right bins. They also did some training and drill displays."

The Stratford unit runs a four year programme. In the first year, the cadets learn basic skills and in the year following they expand their knowledge of the skills. The cadets also learn general service knowledge of the New Zealand Defence Force and Cadet Force knowledge.

New Zealand Cadet Forces includes Sea, Army and Air Cadets. Each wears the same uniform as their parent service. Cadets have the opportunity to attend different courses such as JNCO, the junior non-commissioned officer course, and SNCO, the senior non-commissioned officer course.

Attending the courses allows cadets to move to higher ranks. At JNCO you learn discipline, how to teach drill lesson and how to instruct a group. At SNCO you learn how to teach theoretical lessons and how to conduct a parade.

Cadets take part in parade nights, community service activities and any other activities.

"They really love it," Sharon says.

The cadets camped at the showground on the Friday, staying at the event until Sunday evening, says Sharon.

"It's been a great weekend. The cadets enjoyed playing spotlight around the speedway track."

She says the weekend also serves as a recruitment programme.

"We've had a lot of interest which is great."

Sharon says being a cadet helps with confidence.

"It teaches discipline but also helps young people to gain confidence, courage and different leaderships skills."

The Number 48 Squadron District of Stratford is currently looking for more members. To join, a cadet has to be 13-18 years old.

"You can join by visiting the cadet force website or attending one of our parades on Tuesday nights."

The unit meets every Tuesday night within the school term from 7-9pm.