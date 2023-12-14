Residents from Radius Thornleigh Park and Radius Heatherlea made pest traps.

The battle against pests in New Plymouth has received a significant boost, thanks to the joint efforts of two local care homes, Radius Thornleigh Park and Radius Heatherlea.

Led by the Taranaki Regional Council, Predator-Free Tanaraki has run a region-wide project, engaging residents, businesses, schools, iwi, environmental and community groups to eradicate possums, rats and mustelids from urban, rural and public lands around Taranaki Maunga.

The residents made pest traps and Helen Baverstock, recreational co-ordinator at Radius Thornleigh Park and Heatherlea, saw an excellent opportunity for elderly residents to get involved in something meaningful.

“The regional council provided everything for the rat traps. All we had to do was find some hammers.”

At their first monthly gathering, the men at Thornleigh Park assembled five traps with the help of Predator-Free Taranaki staff and have plans to make more. They also aim to spread the word by distributing flyers as part of letterbox drops for those interested in getting these traps.

Thornleigh Park has been known for engaging in eco-friendly activities.

The staff and residents have participated in environmental initiatives for years.

They include maintaining a beehive, creating recycled bags for donations to the food bank, crafting Christmas wreaths from recycled grocery bags, constructing bird feeders for residents and neighbours, and supporting environmental sanctuaries such as the Rotokare Scenic Reserve and the Purangi Kiwi Trust.



