Adan Larsen Builders apprentice Steven Taylor and Adan Larsen. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A Stratford building company has all the right tools to create award-winning apprentices.

Steven Taylor, 31, was top of the table at the Taranaki regional New Zealand Certified Builders Challenge, the seventh Adan Larsen Builders-trained apprentice to win the regional competition.

For the challenge, Steven and the other contenders had just eight hours to each build a picnic table that followed specific design plans and met safety standards.

The picnic tables were assessed by a panel of expert judges on workmanship, measuring, cutting and assembly, with Taylor’s receiving the highest overall score.

Taylor, who is 18 months into his apprenticeship, said this was his second time competing in the challenge.

“Since I’ve done it before, I knew what to expect. We received the brief a week before the competition stating what the final product had to look like. I had to work out all the cuts and dimensions myself so, before the event, I had planned what I’d do on the day.”

The table built by Adan Larsen Builders apprentice Steven Taylor.

He won a $500 ITM voucher and other prizes valued at $500.

“I was super-stoked to win. I worked hard to make sure I had all my plans right ahead of time.”

The competition wasn’t the only thing on his mind that weekend however, as just 30 hours before the competition took place on Saturday, April 6, Steven and his wife Jackie welcomed their second son, Luke, into the world.

“He was born on April 4 at 11.20pm weighing 3.15kg. It was a bit touch and go if I would still be able to make the competition. Doing the challenge on about five hours of sleep was an extra challenge. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my amazing wife Jackie.”

Luke’s arrival made for a very busy few days for the Taylor family, he said.

“As you can imagine I was running on very little sleep so winning this meant a lot.”

Before his apprenticeship, Taylor was an automotive parts manager.

“It was the same thing day in and day out. I wanted more variety and to work outside. I’m enjoying my time as a builder and I’m learning a lot.”

Larsen said he is proud of Taylor.

“He did it all himself, he read the plans and worked it all out. I’m super proud to have another apprentice win the competition. It’s a great measure of seeing how the apprentices measure up against the industry standards, and shows they’re right at the top.”

Taylor is now preparing for the next part of the competition, the national NZCB Apprentice Challenge final, which is to be held at the NZCB annual conference in Wellington in June.

He will be facing 21 other regional winners from across the country, competing for the Ken Reid Memorial Trophy and a prize pool of $50,000.