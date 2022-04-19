Adan Larsen with his apprentice Michael Craig, 18, right.

When it comes to building, Adan Larsen Builders has the tools of the trade and the right people to use them.

When apprentice Michael Craig, 18, took on the challenge to build a park bench in eight hours at the Taranaki regional New Zealand Certified Builders Challenge, he walked away with a win.

Michael placed first at the challenge, which is open to apprentices employed by NZCB builders.

The park benches were assessed by a panel of expert judges who looked at technical aspects such as the quality of workmanship, measuring, cutting and assembly, as well as other essential skills while working, with Michael's receiving the highest score.

They will be auctioned off via Trade Me, with all proceeds going to the Cancer Society of New Zealand. Auction winners will also receive a $75 Resene gift voucher to redeem on stain or paint.

Michael, who is two into his apprenticeship, says the support of his workmates and training made him prepared for the challenge.

"It was my first time taking part in the challenge. I had a lot of support from Adan and my workmates so I felt pretty prepared."

Michael faced off against four other regional apprentices for the challenge.

"I received the plans a week ahead of the challenge so I got a grasp on what I needed to do on the day. I just paced myself and worked through it."

As well as claiming the title of regional champion, Michael also won a $500 ITM voucher to redeem on trade tools.

Michael will represent Taranaki at the NZCB Apprentice Challenge final, to be held at the NZCB Annual Conference in Hamilton in November. There he will compete against 19 other regional winners from across New Zealand for the Ken Read Memorial Trophy and $25,000 worth of prizes.

"I'm a bit nervous, I've never done anything like this before but I am pretty excited."

Michael started with Adan two years ago through Stratford High School's Gateway programme.

"My uncle is a qualified builder and when I was younger I would help him."

Adan says he is proud of Michael.

"We're all very proud of him. He's doing very well. He's good at planning and thinks ahead which came in handy on the day of the challenge."

This isn't the first time one of Adan's apprentices has made it to the nationals.

"We've had five representatives from four apprentices. It's satisfying to know that what we do in training is working."

Adan says the NZCB Building Challenge is a great experience for apprentices.

"It allows the apprentices to benchmark and see what others are doing in the industry. It provides that experience of working under pressure and shows them that they can do it.

"It's not easy putting yourself out there to compete against others and I take my hat off to everyone who competes. I fully support the New Zealand Certified Builders Challenge. We're looking forward to nationals."