The Percy Thomson Gallery is the only Taranaki stop for the 2022 Adam Portraiture Awards touring exhibition. Photo/ Supplied

The Percy Thomson Gallery is the only stop in Taranaki for a special national touring show.

Last Friday the 2022 Adam Portraiture Awards exhibition opened at Percy Thomson Gallery. Gallery director Laura Campbell is delighted the gallery was able to be part of the tour.

"We're very pleased to be able to show this to the community."

The Adam Portraiture Awards is a biennial competition for painted portraits of New Zealanders by New Zealanders. Judges Linda Tyler and Karl Maughan selected 45 finalists from over 350 entries for this year's finalists exhibition.

A selection of those works are now on display at the gallery in Prospero Place, says Laura.

"We asked to have all the Taranaki finalists included in the exhibition as well. Having four finalists from Taranaki is such an achievement."

One of the finalists was 26-year-old Hayley Elliott-Kernot. Laura says the Percy Thomson Gallery exhibition is the only chance to see Hayley's piece.

"An Auckland buyer purchased it and as soon as this exhibition is done, it will be sent to them. It's a beautiful piece, you don't want to miss seeing it."

The winning artwork painted by 18-year-old artist Jessica Gurnsey from Auckland is a highlight, says Laura.

Jessica is currently studying at Elam School of Fine Arts and is the youngest winner in the history of the Adam Portraiture Award. Jessica won $20,000 and her artwork will become part of the New Zealand Portrait Gallery's permanent collection.

Laura says the portrait is stunning and is a must-see.

"It's a beautiful piece of work, as are all the works on display here. It's a very beautiful collection with bright colours and the expressions on the faces are striking."

The exhibition runs until October 16, and Laura encourages people to come and see it.

"It's definitely worth coming to view."