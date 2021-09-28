A wheely good time in school holidays as Stratford bike park opens to public

While it isn't fully complete yet, the bike park will be open over the school holidays so tamariki can enjoy trying it out. Photo / Ilona Hanne

A wheely good time is on offer for tamariki in Stratford these school holidays.

While it isn't quite finished yet, Stratford's much-anticipated bike park will open on Saturday, giving tamariki and their whanau the chance to test the track out over the school break.

Recent bad weather, along with increased alert levels over the past month, delayed the completion of the project which was originally set to be finished in late August.

Stratford District Council chief executive Sven Hanne says with the bike park so close to completion, the decision was made to open it in time for the holidays.

"The Bike Park isn't fully complete, but with 90 per cent of the work done and school holidays approaching, we wanted our community to make the most of what was available. This includes the education cycle track, barbecue pavilion and half basketball court."

Work still to be completed in the park includes the asphalt sealing of the pump track and artwork to be applied to parts of the track. When weather and alert levels allow there will be a brief closure of the affected areas of the Bike Park to enable completion of that work.

A blessing of the bike park will be performed by representatives from Ngāti Ruanui prior to it being opened to the public on Saturday.

Sven says an official 'ribbon cutting' ceremony will follow once the project is complete, with a community open day also planned. In the meantime, he says, people can enjoy exploring the new bike park with their whanau from Saturday.

"We know our community can't wait to try out the track, and check out the traffic lights – a first for Stratford. Please remember when visiting the park to play it safe and follow the golden rules of level 2."

Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the CEO of Stratford District Council