The Auckland Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Emma Featherstone, swapped classical music for dance anthems at the Bowl of Brooklands. Photo / Max Burgess

Just over a week after Aotearoa New Zealand moved to the orange traffic light setting, Taranaki was awash with orange, yellow, green and all other shades of neon as the region enjoyed an electronic dance party like no other.

Synthony in the Bowl, at the picturesque Bowl of Brooklands in New Plymouth, was the party the crowd had clearly been waiting for, with the orange light setting meaning capacity limits were no longer in place.

Synthony, which combines the Auckland Symphony Orchestra with singers, DJs and plenty of lights and lasers, played its first outdoor concert at the Bowl in January last year, in front of a crowd of over 7000, despite light showers earlier in the day.

A large crowd packed out the Bowl for the laser, light, dance and orchestral show that is Synthony. Photo / Max Burgess

Synthony's return to the Bowl had no such weather concerns, with a perfect, crisp and dry autumn evening for the show.

Speaking before the concert, Matt Davy, Duco Events marketing and partnerships manager, said Taranaki's Bowl of Brooklands was the "perfect venue" for the show.

"It's a unique setting which really gives an experience you can't get anywhere else."



Randall Nolan, general manager for Duco Touring, says the concert was a resounding success.

"Synthony in the Bowl was the outdoor dance party that New Zealand deserved and needed."

He says a crowd of over 8500 fans packed the Bowl of Brooklands for the evening concert, with many coming from out of the region for the event.

South African-raised, Aotearoa-based rapper Juju Lipps was one of the artists performing during the show. Photo / Max Burgess

The concert featured the Auckland Symphony Orchestra, with local conductor Emma Featherstone, special guest vocalists, DJs, and immersive live visuals.

South African-raised, Aotearoa-based rapper Juju Lipps was one of the artists performing on the night, and was a clear crowd favourite with her eye-catching costumes and dance moves getting plenty of applause.

Tauranga based singer/songwriter Georgia Lines brought plenty of energy to the stage, which was matched by the audience, who were clearly ready to party the night away and celebrate the end of the red light setting.

Randall says with the successful Bowl of Brooklands concert now done, the team's attention is now on the New Zealand tour finale, scheduled for Auckland this month.

"Synthony No 3 now reloads and focuses its attention on the New Zealand tour finale at Auckland's Spark Arena on May 2."

