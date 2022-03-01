Rod Walker and dog Tyke from King Country successfully yarding sheep in Shorthead and Yard. Photo/ Caro Stokoe

Rod Walker and dog Tyke from King Country successfully yarding sheep in Shorthead and Yard. Photo/ Caro Stokoe

A successful trial was held on February 18 and 19 for the newly appointed Club President Graham Fergus and Club Secretary Rory Harriagn.

There was a remarkable 424 runs over the two days. 110 heading dogs competed in the Longhead, 112 heading dogs in the Shorthead and Yard, 100 huntaways competed in the Zig Zag Hunt and 102 huntaways in the Straight hunt.

Taranaki Centre trialists secured 10 of the open places in the competition and three of the four Maiden dog placings picking up valuable points towards national qualification.

Former club President Loyd Bishop and his Heading dog Tia who won the Open Shorthead and Yard with 96 pts. Taranaki Centre competitor Leighton Bellringer and his Huntaway Slave won the Open Zig Zag Hunt with 97.5 pts, and Sam Bishop and his huntaway Cody won the Open Straight Hunt with 98.25 pts.

"The trial was run well, and sheep were really good" said King Country competitor Rod Walker.

Results:

Event one: Long Head: 1st Stuart Child, Brodie, 98.5prs, 2nd Steve Murphy, Lace, 97.5pts, 3rd Bernie Gower, Phil, 97pts, 4th Gavin Drake, Baldy, 96.5pts, 5th Trevor Rumbal, Des, 96pts, 1st Intermediate Trevor Rumbal, Des, 96pts, 1st Maiden Ken Lobb, Billy, 95.5pts.

Event two: Short Head and Yard: 1st Loyd Bishop, Tia, 96pts, 2nd Dan Murphy, Flight, 95.5pts, 3rd Leo Jecentho, Rob, 95pts, 4th Lex Grattan, Brooke, 94.5pts, 5th Leo Jecentho, Zig, 94pts, 1st Intermediate Loyd Bishop, Tia, 96pts, 1st Maiden Lance Downs, Biccy, 90.5pts.

Event three: Zig Zag Hunt: 1st Leighton Bellringer, Slave, 97.5pts, 2nd Wade Clare, Shine, 97pts, 3rd Wayne Falkner, Day, 96.75pts, 4th Jamie Shrubshall, Coast, 96.5pts, 5th Paul Martin, Tough, 96.25pts, 1st Intermediate Leighton Bellringer, Slave, 97.5pts, 1st Maiden Leighton Bellringer, Slave, 97.5pts.

Event four: Straight Hunt: 1st Sam Bishop, Cody, 98.25pts, 2nd Steve Murphy, Savvy, 98pts, 3rd Gavin Drake, Swag, 97.5pts, 4th Loyd Bishop, Cobba, 97.25pts, 5th Mark Duffy, Sheild, 97pts, 1st Intermediate Gordon Slater, Rick, 96.75pts, 1st Maiden Gordon Slater, Rick, 96.75pts.

■ Next Taranaki Centre trials are to be held at Waverley - Waitotara STDC Grounds: 270 Kohi Road, Waverley on February 25 and 26. The club will be hosting the Taranaki Centre Championships Run-Offs.