26th Inglewood Rotary Club charity car show a car lover's dream

From modern to classic vehicles there was something for everyone at the 26th Inglewood Rotary Club Charity Car Show.

Show committee chairwoman Gloria O'Dowd says over $8000 was raised.

The money will be split between the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust, Taranaki Land Search and Rescue, and other community projects.

"These are really great causes to support."

Three hundred and sixty-five vehicles were entered in the show, making it the biggest show ever, Gloria says.

"For the past five years our numbers have just kept going up. I was blown away by the quality of the vehicles. We're so thankful to our major sponsor Custom Street Rides and all the other sponsors who got on board. We're also grateful for all the people who came to the show."

From left, Cooper, 9, Olly, 5, and Tony Smith with the 1969 Chevrolet El Camino SS 396.

Tony Smith entered his 1969 Chevrolet El Camino SS 396 in the show.

"I've had it for about 10 years now. I brought it in from Florida."

Tony says he purchased the car as a promotional vehicle for businesses he used to own.

"I used to own businesses in Wellington and Auckland and almost every weekend I'd travel to Auckland. I've loved cruising the open highway in it."

Tony says he likes the look of the car.

"I also really like how it sounds angry but in a beautiful way."

He says he was pleased to enter the car show.

"I've entered before in the past but I'm excited to be back."

Tony's sons Olly, 5, and Cooper, 9, Smith enjoyed going to the car show.

"I liked coming to the show in the cool car. I helped dad clean the car the morning of the show," Olly says.

Ashton Bibby, 8, enjoyed getting his face painted.

Ashton Bibby enjoyed getting his face painted at the show.

"I had a red monster painted on my face. It looks really cool."

Ashton says he enjoys coming to the car show.

"This year my dad entered his Mustang for the first time. I really like his car."