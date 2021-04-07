17-year-old pianist Jack Moser organises concert to raise funds

Jack Moser.

Seventeen-year-old pianist Jack Moser says he enjoys playing popular songs for people to sing along to.

Now he is hoping to release his own original music.

Jack has organised two concerts to help raise funds to get his songs recorded.

"Releasing an original piece is something I've always wanted to do. I'm hoping to use a New Plymouth recording studio and record two songs."

He says fellow Stratford High School student Jordan Petrie will be the concert's opening act.

"He'll be playing piano. I'm really looking forward to this concert."

Jack says the school is supportive.

"They have a wonderful music department."

Over the past few months Jack has travelled to 15 Taranaki schools.

"My goal was to inspire the kids. It was really fun to do and playing songs they knew and hearing them sing along was great. I'm now focusing on these concerts and getting my own songs released."

Since September 2020 Jack has preformed at 30 gigs.

"I always get positive feedback and people ask me for my contacts so I can play at another gig. The Stratford community is very supportive. I've had quite a busy schedule but I enjoy it, it gives me something to do in my spare time."

He says one of his favourite performances was at Summer Nights.

"It was unreal performing with Shaun Preston. He is so talented."

The Details:

What: On the Grand concerts

When: April 14 and 15 starting at 6.30pm.

Where: Stratford High School's hall

Tickets: $10 from the Stratford High School office