There will be a range of classes in the Home Industries competition, including a pikelets section. Photo / Unsplash

Artists, bakers, gardeners and even Lego lovers can compete at this year’s Stratford A&P Show.

Show secretary Vicki Jagersma says the Home Industries category is returning after a break of over two decades.

“It’s been more than 20 years since we had this. I attended an A&P conference in June and this competition was talked about. It was mentioned that it attracted a lot of entries. I believe the popularity is due to people picking up art as a hobby during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

She says the competition - sponsored by Milk and Beans, a Stratford-based coffee cart business - has a range of categories and classes, with opportunities for all ages to enter.

“Event classes range from drawing and baking to sewing and greenery arrangements. There are cash prizes for first place and vouchers for second and third.”

Entries will be on display in the Stratford Speedway clubrooms.

“This used to be the social room for our volunteers. However, we’ve changed it this year to accommodate this returning category.”

Also returning to the show is the Dairymaster train, she says.

“It’s been a few years since we’ve had this train. Each year we try to build on the success of the show. It’s our 113th year and we want to keep growing and expand on what we have.”

Other fan favourites will be returning to the show as well, Vicki says.

Chanel May and her daughter Jordyn competed in last year's Stratford A&P Show with their horses. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

“We will have the sheepdog trials, the livestock competitions and the Kidzone. The farriers and woodchoppers will compete and give demonstrations of their work, and the Old McDonald barn is back.”

There will also be a range of trade exhibitors and carnival rides, she says.

“Mahons Amusements are back with their fantastic rides and we’ve confirmed a variety of trade stalls. We’ve also confirmed we’ll host the KiwiSpan Challenge again this year.”

Tamariki under 14 get in free again this year thanks to the Toi Foundation, she says.

“We always enjoy getting the kids involved. This year’s show will be fantastic and we can’t wait to see you there.”

The Details:

What: Stratford A&P Show

When: Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26

Where: Stratford A&P Showgrounds, Flint Road

Other: Adults $15, under 15s free

Entry forms available from the A&P Show office or online: www.stratfordshow.co.nz



















