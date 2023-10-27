All types of performing arts were represented on the stage.

All types of performing arts were represented on the stage.

For 100 years, students across Taranaki have danced, sung, performed speeches, poems and drama pieces as part of the Hāwera Society of Performing Arts annual competition.

During the October school holidays this year, students once again converged on stages in Hāwera for what was the society’s centenary celebration and competition.

Judges came from Dunedin, Auckland, Christchurch and Whanganui and all commented on the high standard of performances they witnessed in their particular section.

Hawera Society of Performing Arts patron Charles Pittams, and chairperson Christine Cameron cut the cake at the gala.

The week came to a close on Thursday night with the Gala Performance where 10 students represented their chosen art of vocal and instrumental, dance or speech and drama. They performed to a near-capacity audience in the Hāwera Memorial Theatre where the winners and runner-ups of each section were announced by guest celebrity adjudicator Turanga Merito from Rotorua.

Prizes of $1000 and $500 were awarded to the clear delight of the recipients. Prior to the interval, addresses were given by the South Taranaki District Mayor Phil Nixon, and chairperson Christine Cameron, reflecting on the past 100 years of competitions.

The celebration cake was cut by society patron Charles Pittams along with Christine Cameron before it was then enjoyed by the audience along with refreshments served in the theatre lounge, where the hum of chatter was reflective of the memories being shared.

The Hāwera Performing Arts committee was delighted with the success of the week and the Gala performance.

The results of the gala were -

Dance: Winner - Bella Neale, Runner-up - Imogen Hodge

Vocal and Instrumental: Winner - Ombre Choir, Runner-up - Jonathan Herd

Speech and Drama: Winner - Daisy Fowler, Runner-up - Lucy Forsyth.