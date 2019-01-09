A Taranaki band have started the year as they hope to go on, with a No 1 spot on the New Zealand iTunes rock chart.

Laconic Zephyr had two songs reach the No 1 spot on the chart in 2018, and singer / bass guitarist Joss Bines says they were thrilled to start the new year with a third song claiming the spot.

She says the band were performing at the Waitara Tavern on New Year's Eve when their producer called just after midnight.

"He asked if we realised our song was not only in the No 1 spot, but had knocked Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody off it!"

The song, Where I Came From was written by Joss, who describes it as a perfect summer anthem.

"It's got a huge anthem line that people can sing along with and enjoy."

She says the song is written from the heart, and reflects on how everyone can face challenges in life at times.

"It's positive though as it also talks about how the best is yet to come, and I think that will resonate with people and gives it that feel good factor."

While Joss herself is from Wellington originally, the artwork for the song certainly has a Taranaki flavour, with Stratford's glockenspiel a main feature. The music video for the song is still being developed, and is likely to include footage from the band's next performance, which takes place in New Plymouth tonight at the TSB Festival Of The Lights.

As well as Joss, the Taranaki band features singer Kama Antrobus, drummer Glenn Smith, and guitarists Jason Olsson and Joe Caldwell.

Joss says she and her bandmates have no plans of slowing down or resting on their laurels, with the band also booked to perform at Paepae In The Park in patea on Waitangi Day.

"Before then I am heading to the studio in Auckland to record some more music, and we are all looking forward to booking more events over the next few months."

While the band are proudly Taranaki based, their music is an international effort at times, with mastering of their singles done in the UK, by Jon Astley a mastering engineer and producer who has worked with a wide range of bands and artists including The Who, Eric Clapton, Tori Amos, Judas Priest, Paul McCartney, Sting and Led Zeppelin.

Before their music reaches Jon it has first been recorded in a studio on Oakura, then sent to Auckland based producer mPHATic says Joss.

Laconic Zephyr are playing tonight, Wednesday, January 9, on the Hatchery Lawn, Pukekura Park in New Plymouth from 9pm. Free entry.