Congratulations to newlyweds Blackcap Matt Henry and Newshub reporter Holly Carran, who were married in Queenstown last weekend.

The couple tied the knot at luxury resort Millbrook in Arrowtown, amid the golf course, historic buildings, duck ponds and quaint log-and-schist holiday homes and surrounded by snow-capped mountains.

Before the ceremony, geese wandered nonchalantly up and down the aisles between the rows of white chairs.

The bowler and the Christchurch-based journalist became engaged at Millbrook in January. They have been together for several years, turning heads at the New Zealand Cricket Awards, with Carran also travelling to the UK to support her beau for club cricket and with other Blackcap partners for last year's Cricket World Cup.

Advertisement

It is understood a number of Henry's team-mates, as well as media friends of Carran, were there to cheer the couple into wedded bliss. Her Christchurch counterpart from 1 NEWS, Lisa Davies, posted a picture of the picturesque vistas taken before the ceremony and congratulated the couple, saying that her feet may never recover from the dancing.

In July, the bride-to-be posted a YouTube video about her journey to the altar, sharing the couple's determination to marry in the spring, juggling Covid levels and guest lists.

Carran sweetly shared planning details around her fitness and beauty regime as well as her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring, which has each of the couple's birth stones embedded in the band.

It is understood they will share their special day in a glossy magazine spread.