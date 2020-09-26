Could entertainment powerhouses Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement finally be set to reunite on Kiwi turf and get into production We're Wolves, the long-awaited follow-up film to their 2014 movie, What We Do in the Shadows?

With Waititi recently emerging from quarantine and Clement understood to be currently filming James Cameron's Avatar in the capital, their long-awaited Wellington werewolf movie is gaining speculation over its casting.

Last year at an industry event in Hollywood celebrating the US Shadows TV series, Waititi was queried about the status of Clement and his werewolf movie.

Waititi said We're Wolves was the film that he and Clement kept pretending they were making and quipped: "When are you going to die? Do you have a … deadline before your death? I guarantee it before then. Five years, 10 years? It took us seven years to write the [first] film, so you do the math. That was a sad thing to say."

Advertisement



Well, things are gaining momentum and a full moon seems to be rising, film-index bible IMDb has the movie listed and it's rumoured characters are evolving.

The site has announced the We're Wolves title, describing it as a follow-up to the vampire mockumentary, centring on the life of werewolves living in modern-day Wellington, New Zealand.

Rhys Darby, right, was among the werewolves cast in What We Do in the Shadows.

It lists Waititi as the producer/writer and Clement as co-writer, as well as Kiwi actors and What We Do in the Shadows' alumni Cohen Holloway, Nathan Meister and Simon Vincent as rumoured werewolves, and speculates fellow Kiwi and Shadows' actor Stu Rutherford has also been cast.

Industry insiders would also only speculate that pre-production may happen soon, but filming does not appear to be on the radar within the next year, However casting may indeed be occurring.

Waititi has a busy schedule full of film projects in the next few years. The franchise he is to helm for a second time Thor: Love and Thunder, is in pre-production in Sydney and due for release in 2022.

The director's favourite human on the planet, his Thor star Chris Hemsworth, would make the sexiest werewolf in the world and the star power to take the mockumentary style into the stratosphere.

Fingers crossed for an Aussie werewolf in Wellington.