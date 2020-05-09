Leading social media influencer Makaia Carr is calling out those who accept freebies during the country's difficult economic period and encouraging them to "support local".
With more than 100,000 social media followers, her message is simple - go back to sharing moments and not selling moments.
"Social Influencers, for a very long time, have had so many perks and freebies and it just feels like it's never been a better time to think more about how we do things and look at ways to give back," she tells Spy.
"Start paying for products, not asking or accepting freebies, buy it, love it, post about it, help the economy get back on its feet and truly #shoplocal and #supportlocal.
"I think people have been calling for change in this space for a long time, often this space needs a bit of a shake-up.
"I was disappointed to see social Influencers or people with profile and platform, not being or showing sensitivity to this, not expressing they were socially aware, not acknowledging the current situation of our country, our people, their followers."
On her own page this week, she has used hashtags like #readtheroom and #bethechange in the hope that the influencer community understands the mood of consumers.
Carr, who is also a motivational speaker, says her movement kicked off in the early stages of lockdown.
She was very aware of changes in society, with people losing jobs, having incomes reduced and families not being able to see each other or others working in frontline environments.
It's nearly 3pm and I've been in this spot, in my pjs, all day. And that's ok (right?) - answer is absolutely YES. We can all take these days. Without guilt, not only now during lockdown but anytime your mind or body is asking for it Everything within me just needed peace and quiet, so that's what I have it. . We're nearly half way through the month of Level 4 Lockdown and if everyone keeps doing their bit we can all look forward to coming out of this and getting everyone and everything back up and running #stayhome #covid #lockdownnz
Through her audience over the past two weeks, Carr has helped 30 families with food deliveries and grocery drop-offs over New Zealand, filled a freezer at a school in Tauranga and donated more than 300 "Safe Nights" for the Women's Refuge.
It's a contrast to some in the industry, who she has noted continue with their "marketing content".
"As if it was the right place and time to keep opening PR packages of gifted luxury items (during lockdown when only essential services should have been couriered). Tagging in brands and sharing discount codes to shop non-essential items during level 4 lockdown and not disclosing their #gifted or #sponsored posts to their audience, knowing full well it was probably in poor taste at that time."
I know there is a lot of relief right now, but also a lot of anxiety and people feeling very overwhelmed, just know you are not alone although I know this impacts everyone differently, on such varying levels and in many factors of life right now, please treat yourself and others with love and kindness, try and keep your mind calm, breathe deeply and work on a plan day by day for you and your family. For now focus on the wellbeing of your family and those in your immediate surrounding community. Stay socially connected but keep physical distance a priority when leaving your home for exercise, medicine, food or helping the community. . Take care whanau- for all government information about Covid-19 click the link in my bio.
She realises there is only so much she can do to influence the influencers.
"All I can do is keep trying to #bethechange myself. I'll continue giving them a wee nudge here and there and focus on how I can use my social media platform to give back, help others and influence with a conscience.
"It has been encouraging getting messages from eight influencers showing full support, a couple who had points to challenge, one who said thanks for the reminder and made edits and adjustments and four execs in different PR agencies reached out to express support and encouragement."
Bloody anxiety kicked in today. So my day has been spent in and out of here (the lounge bed). Doing a few things here and there and just taking my time with this whole transition. . I embrace change, love it!, and I actually thrive when operating in environments of chaos (I know weird), so now this plan of what we are doing as a nation has kicked in, I'm feeling the come down and need to adjust accordingly. . I'm writing a few notes for our family meeting we're planning with the kids. Building some new routines, creating necessary boundaries, answering questions and setting expectations of what life will look and feel like in the Carr household for the next 4 weeks. We are not putting the pressure on each other to have this figured out yet. . A bit of a Back to basics approach, while showing lots of respect and care for each other while we're going through all the moods and emotions under the sun . Anyway. That's my check in. I'm sure many of you are feeling the same way too? And that's OK. We're all in this together and if everyone follows the instructions of the government we will be out of Lock Down in no time! SO STAY HOME. PLEASE
Carr has also educated the "innocent" non-influencers who are often unaware that they are the target of marketers. She says the most powerful thing you can do to protect your own mental health is to unfollow accounts that are making you angry, upset, down or inadequate.
"Clear your timeline of that content and focus on the images and videos you want to see, or make you feel good, more friends and family content is always good for the soul."
She also encourages the public to ask influencers to clarify if their post is an advertisement, if the product is gifted or if they are on a commission for the brand. If you feel the issue is serious enough to warrant it, you can complain to the Advertising Standards Authority.
Carr was Spy's 2018 Influencer of the Year, and she seems to have always kept her influencing open and real. That year she released a book called Keeping it Real, in which she shared her struggles and the strategies that help her to maintain a positive body image and outlook.
She admits she hasn't always been perfect on social media.
"I know I haven't been a model social influencer in the past, I'm not claiming to be perfect, or to know everything and people can call me out on a bunch of stuff I'm sure, but it's never too late to make change and become more aware, right?"
"I have been doing this for a long time [eight years] and I know how privileged and entitled this space can become, it's easy to get sucked up into it."